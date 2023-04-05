Catholic World News

Baltimore archbishop addresses clergy child abuse ahead of expected public report

April 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On April 5, Maryland’s attorney general is scheduled to release a 456-page report entitled “Child Abuse in the Archdiocese of Baltimore.”



Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore wrote a letter to the faithful ahead of the report.

