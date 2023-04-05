Catholic World News

‘I have forgiven them’: Women kidnapped by Boko Haram met with Pope Francis

April 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Pillar has interviewed two Nigerian women who were former captives of the jihadist terrorist organization Boko Haram. The women met with Pope Francis last month, and one described the meeting as “the best day of my life.”

