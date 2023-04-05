Catholic World News

Life in ‘El Chipote’: A Nicaraguan priest’s story of prison, torture and exile

April 05, 2023

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: El Chipote is a Nicaraguan prison created by the Ortega regime for the torture of political dissidents.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!