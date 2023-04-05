Catholic World News

One of Father Rupnik’s victims breaks her silence

April 05, 2023

La Vie (French)

CWN Editor's Note: In this French-language interview, a 47-year-old religious sister, now a hermitess, discusses the sexual abuse she suffered from Father Marko Rupnik, SJ. The sister studied at Father Rupnik’s Aletti Center in Rome between 2010 and 2014.

