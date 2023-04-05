Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal, star soccer coach say sports must emphasize formation

April 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonça, the prefect of the Dicastery for Culture and Education, and Portuguese soccer coach José Mourinho spoke at an event in Rome in anticipation of the 2023 World Youth Day in Lisbon.

