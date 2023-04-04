Catholic World News

Wisconsin diocese clarifies after pastor urges pro-life vote

April 04, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Madison, Wisconsin, has issued a statement clarifying its policies, after a pastor in Cottage Grove wrote in his parish bulletin that Catholics should vote against a pro-abortion candidate for the state’s Supreme Court.



“The Catholic Church’s involvement in public life doesn’t extend to endorsing candidates for election to public office nor calling for their defeat and thus refrains from partisan political activities,” the diocesan statement read.



However, the statement continued: the Church also has both a duty and a right to call attention to the moral and religious dimensions of public issues, measuring social policies and political activities against the natural moral law and Gospel values... Direct abortion, that is to say, abortion willed either as an end or a means, is gravely contrary to the moral law in its respect for all human life.”

