Polish bishops set limits for clerics’ social media

April 04, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Poland have established rules for the use of social media by priests, religious, or others who “are always seen as representatives of the Church.”



The regulations require clerics to identify themselves as priests, to avoid expressing opinions that “may cause confusion, scandal, introduce division, or provoke native emotions,” and to “faithfully communicate Catholic doctrine.”



“Their presence in the media space cannot be used to conduct activities against God, the Gospel, the unity of the Church community, their own superiors, or any other person,” the policy states.

