Finnish legislator, prosecuted for quoting Bible, fears ‘time of persecution’

April 04, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A Finnish lawmaker who was prosecuted for quoting the Bible has learned that although she was unanimous acquitted of “hate speech,” the prosecutor will appeal the case.



“It would start the time of persecution if I would be convicted,” said Paivi Rasanen. Rasanen was recently re-elected to parliament as a representative of the Finnish Christian Democrats.

