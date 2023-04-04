Catholic World News

Chile’s president honors Catholic human rights advocates from Pinochet era

April 04, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Five decades after Augusto Pinochet overthrew Chile’s socialist government, Chilean President Gabriel Boric paid tribute to Catholics who advocated on behalf of human rights during the years of Pinochet’s military rule (1973-1990).

