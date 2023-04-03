Catholic World News

Maltese chaplain gets £10,000 after being sacked by UK’s National Health Service

April 03, 2023

Times of Malta

CWN Editor's Note: Father Patrick Pullicino, a former neuroscience professor, was fired from his position as a psychiatric hospital chaplain after he responded to a patient’s question about Catholic teaching on same-sex marriage.



As part of the legal settlement, a National Health Service trust retracted an earlier statement that its “policy on equality and diversity ... takes precedence over religious beliefs.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

