Catholic World News
Maltese chaplain gets £10,000 after being sacked by UK’s National Health Service
April 03, 2023
» Continue to this story on Times of Malta
CWN Editor's Note: Father Patrick Pullicino, a former neuroscience professor, was fired from his position as a psychiatric hospital chaplain after he responded to a patient’s question about Catholic teaching on same-sex marriage.
As part of the legal settlement, a National Health Service trust retracted an earlier statement that its “policy on equality and diversity ... takes precedence over religious beliefs.”
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!