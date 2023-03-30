Catholic World News

Sacked Maltese priest in fight with UK’s National Health Service over Catholic teaching on marriage

March 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Father Patrick Pullicino, a former neuroscience professor, was fired from his position as a psychiatric hospital chaplain after he responded to a patient’s question about Catholic teaching on same-sex marriage.



The United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS) told the priest in an email that its “policy on equality and diversity ... takes precedence over religious beliefs.” The priest has filed suit.



“There does not appear to be a place for Christian teaching or belief in the NHS,” Father Pullicino said. “In a truly democratic society where all faiths and beliefs are respected, I would not have been treated as I was.”

