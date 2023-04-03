Catholic World News

Jordanian, Vatican foreign ministers discuss Middle East peace

April 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: According to the report, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, praised Jordan’s King Abdullah II for his “vital role” in safeguarding Christian shrines in Jerusalem and for his “efforts to maintain regional security and stability.” The king has long fostered tolerance toward Christians in the region.

