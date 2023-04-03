Catholic World News

Papal preacher concludes Lenten sermons

April 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa, OFM Cap, the preacher of the papal household since 1980, customarily preaches sermons to the Pope and members of the Roman Curia on Fridays during Advent and Lent.



The prelate’s 2023 Lenten sermons were entitled Renewing the Newness, The Gospel is the Power of God for Salvation, God is Love!, Mysterium Fidei: On the Liturgy, and Take Courage: I Have Conquered the World.

