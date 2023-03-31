Catholic World News

Catholic priest found guilty in unusual violation of FACE act [April 1]

March 31, 2023

[Editor’s Note: Following the example of the Vatican newspaper, L’Osservatore Romano, which is released on the afternoon before its official publication date, CWN offers this “anticipatory” news story, which is datelined April 1.]

Father Semper Fidelis, 52, a priest of the Franciscan Friars of Perpetual Surgery, was found guilty Friday of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act by speaking ill of a New York Planned Parenthood abortion facility while waking up from anesthesia after surgery.

Father Fidelis has undergone eighteen surgeries to correct a heart condition he suffered after reading the full set of preparatory documents of the Synod on Synodality.

The Catholic priest is one of 26 pro-life Americans targeted by the Biden Justice Department under the FACE Act in the last year, all of whom were pro-life Catholics waking up after surgical anesthesia.

Defense attorneys describe a condition called anesthesia awareness (waking up) during surgery, and say that their clients mistook doctors and nurses as New York Planned Parenthood abortionists. Father Fidelis reported to a CWN reporter, “I usually offer up my sufferings in prayer for the unborn but only disparage the Vatican’s Synod on Synodality as I emerge from anesthesia. I don’t know what happened this time.”

In defense briefs, pro-lifers are using similar legal arguments.

Speech disorders such as acquired stuttering may occur after general anesthesia, and may be due to many factors including the medications used, the stress of the surgery, and psycho-social factors such as the prominence of pro-abortion Catholic politicians and corrupt Vatican officials. Some pro-lifers reportedly have suffered bouts of Tourette’s syndrome directed at Planned Parenthood.

Defendant Milly Parker argued that she repeatedly prayed the Hail Mary before sedation but was perplexed by her hostile Planned Parenthood outbursts. “I usually keep my prayers for the protection of the unborn between God and me in prayer,” she said. Emergence Delirium (ED) is an abnormal mental state that develops from anesthesia, during the transition from unconsciousness to complete wakefulness.

The Pontifical Academy for Life will send an Italian-American economist and professor at University College London, Mariana Mazzucato, to monitor the situation. Pope Francis appointed Professor Mazzucato, an outspoken advocate for abortion rights, to serve a 5-year term with the academy beginning in 2022.

Next: Bishop suspends priest for speaking ill of bishops while waking up from anesthesia after surgery.

