Pope recovering, expected ready for Palm Sunday Mass

March 31, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis is recovering quickly from a bronchial infection, will probably be released from Gemelli Hospital on Saturday, and is “expected to be present” at Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Square on April 2, the Vatican has announced.



The Pope experienced a “marked improvement” with the intravenous administration of antibiotics, after being hospitalized on Wednesday with breathing difficulties. By Thursday evening he was sharing pizza with the hospital staff.



On Friday the Pope visited the hospital’s pediatric ward, distributing small gifts to the children there. He also baptized a newborn child.





