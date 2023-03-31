Catholic World News

In India, ancient Catholic group battles to keep its unique marriage rules

March 31, 2023

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: An Indian district court ruling has threatened the marriage practices of the Syro-Malabar Archeparchy of Kottayam, which ministers exclusively to the Knanaya people.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!