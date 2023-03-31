Catholic World News

Ciudad Juárez bishop calls for conversion, justice following migrant center fire

March 31, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: 38 people were killed, and 28 injured, in the Ciudad Juárez migrant center fire on March 27. At his weekly general audience, Pope Francis prayed for the victims.

