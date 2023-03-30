Catholic World News

Asian prelates clash over Catholic media platform

March 30, 2023

The president of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC) has ordered a leading Asian Catholic media platform to “suspend all activities and programs”—and the president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) responded by insisting that the Manila-based platform will continue its operations.

Cardinal Charles Maung Bo of Yangon (Myanmar) and Bishop Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan (Philippines) are at odds over the recent firing of the program director of Radio Veritas Asia (RVA). Founded in the Philippines in 1969 as an Asian Catholic radio station, RVA has been operated by the FABC since 1974 and became an all-digital media platform in 2018.

Though operated by the FABC, RVA is owned by a Philippine bishops’ entity, the Philippine Radio Educational and Information Center (PREIC), founded in 1961 to operate Radio Veritas Philippines, the forerunner of RVA. PREIC ordered the firing of Father Bernard Dashi Tang, RVA’s program director; Cardinal Bo cited the removal in his own order to RVA to suspend its activities.

