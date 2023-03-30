Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader calls for release of Chernobyl soldiers

March 30, 2023

» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, called for the release of 167 soldiers whom Russian forces captured a year ago when they took over the Chernobyl nuclear plant.



“A year has passed since then — more than 9,408 hours of hell, severe abuse, and exhaustion in the dungeons of Russian torture chambers,” the Eastern Catholic church said in a statement. The Major Archbishop “regularly submits lists of prisoners of war to the Pope,” and the Pope “is involved in all possible channels to liberate Ukrainian prisoners.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!