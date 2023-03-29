Catholic World News

Top Vatican abuse expert resigns from papal commission

March 29, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Father Hans Zollner, SJ, the Vatican’s leading spokesman on sex-abuse issues, has resigned from the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors.



In announcing his decision to step down, Father Zollner said that he remained committed to the goal of protection children. He said, however:





Over the last years, I have grown increasingly concerned with how the commission, in my perception, has gone about achieving that goal, particularly in the areas of responsibility, compliance, accountability, and transparency.

Father Zollner’s public statement expressed dissatisfaction with the Commission’s organization, staffing, financial accounting, decision-making processes, and relations with the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

