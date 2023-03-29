Catholic World News

Papal condolences to Nashville victims

March 29, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a telegram to Bishop Joseph Spalding of Nashville, expressing “his heartfelt condolences and the assurance of his prayers” after the mass shooting there.



The Pope condemned the “senseless act of violence” and prayed that “the consolation and strength of the Holy Spirit” would comfort those who are grieving.

