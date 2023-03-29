Catholic World News

Polish journalist: ‘True version of events’ is ‘favorable’ to St. John Paul’s handling of abuse claims

March 29, 2023

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Tomasz Krzyżak is “one of just four people who have examined the archives related to the future St. John Paul II’s handling of abuse cases and published their findings,” according to the report. Krzyżak said that “we care about getting to the truth, not seeking sensationalism. Our true version of events is favorable to John Paul II. It is not controversial.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!