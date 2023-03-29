Catholic World News

Nashville bishop offers prayers for victims of Covenant School shooting

March 29, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On March 27, a woman who identified herself as a man killed three students and three staff members in the Covenant School shooting. Police officers killed the shooter.



The preK-6 school, located in Nashville, is associated with the Presbyterian Church in America, an evangelical denomination founded in 1973. The killer had attended the school.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

