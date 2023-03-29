Catholic World News

US, Canadian diocesan synod leaders attend session on spiritual conversation

March 29, 2023

The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops and he United States Conference of Catholic Bishops recently organized a virtual presentation on spiritual conversation for diocesan synod leaders in the two nations.

Sister Laurence Loubières, XMCJ, director of the Canadian Jesuits’ Service for Discernment in Common, led the session.

On March 27, the US Conference of Catholic Bishops posted the March 14 presentation, along with a video link.

According to the presentation’s concluding slide, “spiritual conversation is an essential tool to help groups and communities lead a discerning life, attuned to the promptings of the Holy Spirit.” It “allows [one] to promote and respect diversity while strengthening communion,” “allows the Spirit to build us into one body, the body of Christ,” and “brings about and witnesses to the presence of the Kingdom in our midst.”

“What is not structured is unjustly structured!” according to one of the earlier slides. “The Spirit speaks through each person.”

