Prayers of Pope Francis headed for space broadcast

March 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A satellite will broadcast the prayers of Pope Francis into space in June.



A SpaceX Falcon rocket, launched from California, will carry a recording of the prayers that Pope Francis offered on March 27, 2020, in an empty St. Peter’s Square, during the Covid lockdown. The recording will be broadcast from space for several months.

