Kyrgyzstan police fine nun for giving reading during Mass

March 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Police in Kyrgyzstan entered a Catholic church during Mass on March 28, and levied a fine against Sister Daniela Cincilova for allegedly spreading the Catholic faith without legal authorization from the government’s Commission for Religious Affairs.



A church spokesman said that Sister Cincilova was not acting as a religious minister, but was giving one of the readings for Sunday Mass when police entered.

