Irish Catholic school transferred to government control

March 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic elementary school in Dublin has been turned over to secular authorities, as part of a campaign to remove schools from church control.



About 90% of Ireland’s schools are administered by the Catholic Church, although the schools are subsidized by the government. In announcing that St. Enda’s school will now be supervised by the City of Dublin, Archbishop Demot Farrell welcomed the change, which he said will “reflect the growing diversity of Irish society.”

