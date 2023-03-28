Catholic World News

American church attendance has declined after lockdown

March 28, 2023

» Continue to this story on Pew Forum

CWN Editor's Note: The number of Americans attending church services regularly has declined in the wake of the Covid-era lockdown. But more Americans are participating in online or televised services.



A Pew Research study found that 20% of Americans attend in-person services less frequently than they did before the lockdown, while only 7% say they attend more often. However 15% report that they are participating in online or televised services more often.



Among Catholics, 24% say they attend Mass less often, while 9% say they go to Mass more frequently. Even among those who report watching Mass online or on TV, the number of those who do so less frequently now than in 2020 is slightly larger (16%) than those who watch more often (14%).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!