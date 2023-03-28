Catholic World News

Rome billboards plead for preservation of traditional Latin Mass

March 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Dozens of billboards appeared around the city of Rome on March 28, pleading for the preservation of the traditional Latin liturgy.



The signs—in English as well as in Italian—were posted by a coalition of groups dedicated to the traditional liturgy. They explained in a press release that their cause was “for peace and unity in the Church.”

