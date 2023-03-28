Catholic World News

Catholic University of America professor pushes back against anti-‘reparative therapy’ studies

March 28, 2023

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Father Paul Sullins, a professor of sociological research, is the author of “Sexual Orientation Change Efforts Do Not Increase Suicide: Correcting a False Research Narrative.”

