Church sex abuse allegations detailed in Georgia report

March 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia has issued a 267-page report on sexual abuse in the state’s two dioceses. The report details allegations against some 70 priests, religious, deacons, and seminarians.



“The records showed that most of the victims were boys; but there were young girls who were also victims of sexual abuse,” the report concluded. “Many of the children range from age 10 to 18 years of age.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

