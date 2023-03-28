Catholic World News

Popular Church architecture scholar accused of ‘sexually inappropriate’ conduct with seminarians

March 28, 2023

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Denis McNamara, who taught at the Liturgical Institute at Mundelein Seminary from 2009 to 2019, “engaged in sexually inappropriate behavior toward adult seminarians during and after the time he was employed here,” according to Father John Kartje, the seminary’s rector.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!