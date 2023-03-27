Catholic World News

Massachusetts bishop: clerics face sanctions for hookup apps

March 27, 2023

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Robert McManus of Worcester has announced that clerics in his diocese will face canonical sanctions for the use of “hookup apps” or for using any online platform “for the purpose of violating the sixth commandment of the Decalogue with an adult.”



The new law for the Worcester diocese sets penalties for priests and deacons who engage in “digital solicitation, grooming, pornography and/or sharing of such material on social media as ways of violating their lifelong commitment to the observance of chaste celibacy.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!