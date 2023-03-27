Catholic World News

German Cardinal Rauber, veteran Vatican diplomat, dies at 88

March 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Karl-Josef Rauber, a veteran Vatican diplomat, died on March 26 at the age of 88.



Born in Mainz, Germany, Cardinal Rauber was ordained to the priesthood in 1959. He served at diplomatic posts in Uganda, Switzerland, Hungary, and Belgium, as well as a term as president of the Pontifical Ecclesial Academy, which trains clerics for the Vatican diplomatic service. He retired in 2009, and was elevated to the College of Cardinals by Pope Francis in 2015.



With the death of Cardinal Rauber there are now 222 living members of the College of Cardinals, of whom 123 are eligible to vote in a papal conclave.

