Cardinal McElroy bars EWTN from San Diego diocesan media
March 27, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Robert McElroy has indicated that he will not allow diocesan media outlets to use material from EWTN.
Questioned about a Spanish bishop’s decision to bar EWTN, the cardinal said: “I would not have EWTN on diocesan media either.” He explained that the network “worries me because it represents a giant of economic and cultural power connected to a religious viewpoint that is fundamentally critical of the Pope.”
In the same interview with the Spanish magazine Vida Nueva, Cardinal McElroy said that he was hurt by the suggested, made by Bishop Thomas Paprocki, that he was guilty of heresy. But he said: “This language endangers the Church even more, in breaking down the dialogue that we should maintain these days about the fundamental questions that we are confronting.” Ironically Bishop Paprocki, in his challenge to Cardinal McElroy, had also called for dialogue on the fundamental questions.
Posted by: miketimmer499385 -
Today 12:16 PM ET USA
If this isn't just the icing on McElroy's cake! He is even less competent as a theologian than I imagined. Let's not fail to note that in wanting to silence EWTN he wants to silence the formidable theologian guests the network hosts, all of whom have the strength of impeccable apologetics clearly lacking on his part.