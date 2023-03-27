Catholic World News

Cardinal McElroy bars EWTN from San Diego diocesan media

March 27, 2023

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Robert McElroy has indicated that he will not allow diocesan media outlets to use material from EWTN.



Questioned about a Spanish bishop’s decision to bar EWTN, the cardinal said: “I would not have EWTN on diocesan media either.” He explained that the network “worries me because it represents a giant of economic and cultural power connected to a religious viewpoint that is fundamentally critical of the Pope.”



In the same interview with the Spanish magazine Vida Nueva, Cardinal McElroy said that he was hurt by the suggested, made by Bishop Thomas Paprocki, that he was guilty of heresy. But he said: “This language endangers the Church even more, in breaking down the dialogue that we should maintain these days about the fundamental questions that we are confronting.” Ironically Bishop Paprocki, in his challenge to Cardinal McElroy, had also called for dialogue on the fundamental questions.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.