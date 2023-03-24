Catholic World News

Vatican message for Ramadan focuses on fight against extremism

March 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In an annual message to the world’s Muslims, timed for the month of Ramadan, the Dicastery for Inter-Religious Dialogue concentrates on the need to combat “extremism, radicalism, polemics, disputes, and religiously motivated violence.”



“The threats are fueled by a culture of hate,” the Vatican statement says. “We need, then, to find the most appropriate ways of countering and overcoming such a culture, enhancing instead, enhancing love and friendship, in particular between Muslims and Christians, due to the bonds that unite us.”

