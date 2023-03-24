Catholic World News

In Spain, seminary enrollments hit a new low

March 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The number of men training for the priesthood in Spain has dropped below 1,000, for the first time since records of seminary enrollment were kept at the national level.



The number of men entering seminary training also hit a low this year, at 172—as did the number of ordinations to the priesthood, at 97.



There are 974 candidates for diocesan priesthood in Spain today.

