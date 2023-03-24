Catholic World News

North Rhine-Westphalia’s president discusses abuse scandal with Pope

March 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Hendrik Wüst, the Minister-President of the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia (map), in a March 23 audience.



According to a German public media report, Wüst expressed concern about the abuse scandal in the Cologne archdiocese and said that the Pope is “very, very moved” by the plight of abuse victims.



“Pope Francis is an impressive personality,” added Wüst. “With his tireless effort, especially for the poor and weak, the Pope gives hope to many people worldwide.”

