Catholic priests missing in Russian-occupied Ukraine

March 23, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Two priests of the Ukrainian Catholic Church have been missing since November 2022, when they were taken into custody by Russian troops who occupied the Zaporizhzhia region where they were serving.



Russian officials have declined to answer questions about the current whereabouts of Fathers Ivan Levytsky and Bohdan Heleta; their diocesan superiors are not certain whether or not they are still alive.



Similarly, Russian officials have refused to provide information about Father Platon Danyshchuk, a priest of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, who was taken into custody in the occupied Kherson region in late January.

