Mozambique’s bishops appeal for solidarity with victims of Cyclone Freddy

March 23, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Following his March 15 general audience, Pope Francis prayed for the victims of Cyclone Freddy. He also called for prayers in a tweet.

