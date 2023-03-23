Catholic World News

Munich prosecutors drop case of alleged ‘cover up’ against Benedict XVI

March 23, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, as Archbishop of Munich from 1977 to 1982, had been under investigation for “aiding and abetting” clerical sexual abuse. Prosecutors also decided not to proceed with their case against his successor, Cardinal Friedrich Wetter.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!