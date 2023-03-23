Catholic World News

Holy See: Racism still plagues our societies

March 23, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, delivered an address to the UN General Assembly on the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

