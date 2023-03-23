Catholic World News

US House committee hears testimony on Nicaragua regime’s war against the Church

March 23, 2023

House Foreign Affairs Committee

CWN Editor's Note: On March 22, two subcommittees of the House Foreign Affairs Committee held a joint hearing on “The Ortega-Murillo Regime’s War Against the Catholic Church and Civil Society in Nicaragua: Bishop Alvarez, Political Prisoners, and Prisoners of Conscience.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

