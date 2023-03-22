Catholic World News

Evangelization requires witness, not just instruction, Pope says

March 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Continuing his series of weekly talks on evangelization, Pope Francis told his March 22 public audience that “evangelization is more than just simple doctrinal and moral transmission.” It is, he said, “first and foremost the witness of the personal encounter with Jesus Christ.”



The Pope encouraged his audience to become acquainted with the apostolic exhortation Evangelii Nuntiandi, by Pope Paul VI, which he characterized as the Magna Carta of evangelization.

