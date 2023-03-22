Catholic World News

After two years, French bishop allows traditional Latin Mass indoors

March 22, 2023

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Luc Crepy of Marseilles has authorized the celebration of the traditional Latin Mass in a chapel in suburban Paris, ending a two-year stalemate during which the Mass was celebrated outdoors on the chapel’s steps.



Traditionalist Catholics had organized the Mass at the front steps of the Saint-Germain hospital chapel in 2020 after they were told that no church would be available for them. The diocese has now announced that the Mass will be celebrated inside the chapel on Sundays and feast days, as “a way of pacification to put an end to a long-standing and painful situation on both sides.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!