Catholic World News

Future Pope John Paul II wrote ‘rule’ for married couples

March 22, 2023

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: The founders of the Wojtyla Community & Institute have discovered a “rule” that Cardinal Karol Wojtyla wrote for married couples in 1968 or 1969; it is now available in an English translation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!