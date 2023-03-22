Catholic World News

Clarity emerges on Cardinal Tagle’s role at the Vatican

March 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In 2019, Pope Francis appointed Philippine Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle as Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples. With the 2022 Curial reform, which went into effect in June, Pope Francis assumed the title of Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization.



It was assumed that Cardinal Tagle was now the Pro-Prefect of Dicastery’s Section for the First Evangelization and New Particular Churches—yet the Vatican press office did not refer to him as such until this year.

