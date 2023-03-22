Catholic World News

‘Healed by the Eucharist’: Minnesota ministry aims to bring Holy Communion to clerical abuse survivors

March 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Paula Kaempffer, a clerical abuse survivor who serves as Outreach Coordinator for Restorative Justice and Abuse Prevention for the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, said that many abuse survivors “have expressed to me their hunger for Eucharist, except for who dispenses it. And they can’t go into a church and have a priest give them Communion. They just can’t. It’s just too much for them. There’s too much trauma there.”



The new ministry trains abuse survivors to be extraordinary ministers of the Eucharist, so that they may administer Holy Communion to other abuse survivors in their homes.

