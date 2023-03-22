Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper: Climate change report is ‘cry of alarm for the future of the planet’

March 22, 2023

L’Osservatore Romano, the Vatican newspaper, devoted its most prominent front-page article on March 21 to UN Secretary-General António Guterres’s remarks on the release of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s synthesis report.

Without greater limits on greenhouse gas emissions, “the sustained rise in temperatures will cause an exponential increase in the number of extreme climatic events like floods, droughts, and storms,” the Vatican newspaper’s unsigned article warned. “And these consequences will hit low-income countries hardest.”

