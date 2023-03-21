Catholic World News

Papal message will affirm right NOT to migrate

March 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The theme for the Pope’s message for this year’s World Day of Migrants and Refugees will be: “Free to choose whether to migrate or to stay,” the Vatican has announced.



In announcing the theme for the message, the Vatican remarked that it emphasizes “a right that has not yet been codified at the international level: the right not to have to migrate or, in other words, the right to be able to remain in one’s own land.”



The 109th World Day of Migrants and Refugees will be marked this year on September 24.

